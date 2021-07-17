Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s previous close.
BTTR stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.80.
About Better Choice
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.