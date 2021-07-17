Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s previous close.

BTTR stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Get Better Choice alerts:

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.