Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 156,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BWAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

