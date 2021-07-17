Beyond Finance Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $541,680.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,537.17 or 0.99673773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,785,840 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

