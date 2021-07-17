Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $34.01 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $818.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 139,917 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,076. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

