BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Alane P. Barnes Sells 102,780 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Alane P. Barnes sold 102,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $1,237,471.20.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. 1,788,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,376. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

