BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Alane P. Barnes Sells 102,780 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Alane P. Barnes sold 102,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $1,237,471.20.
Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. 1,788,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,376. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
