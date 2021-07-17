Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

BMEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

