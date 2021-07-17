BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Up 106.6% in June

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the June 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,049,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRTX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

