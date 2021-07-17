BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Up 106.6% in June

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the June 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,049,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRTX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
