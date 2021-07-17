BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Bioxcel Llc Sells 33,222 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Bioxcel Llc sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 505,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

