BlackRock Inc. Buys 321 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,963,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

