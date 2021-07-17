BlackRock Inc. Buys 43,998 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) by 210.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Allied Esports Entertainment worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AESE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AESE opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Allied Esports Entertainment Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

