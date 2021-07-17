BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

