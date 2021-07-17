BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 337,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $232.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $239.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

