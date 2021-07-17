BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,934. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

