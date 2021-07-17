Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $290,225.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,715. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 376,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

