BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) by 225.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70.

