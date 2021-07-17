BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $15.75.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
