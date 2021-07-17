Boenning Scattergood Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

