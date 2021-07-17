Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 130.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $34,902,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

