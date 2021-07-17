botXcoin (BOTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005817 BTC on exchanges. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $1.64 million worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00789328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00040095 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,732,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

