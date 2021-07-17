Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSN remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Friday. 63,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,733. Broadstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

