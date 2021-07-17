Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.09. Brigham Minerals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 428.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

