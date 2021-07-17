Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to post $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.90. 790,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.