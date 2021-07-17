Brokerages Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.40. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

AMT stock opened at $282.46 on Monday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $284.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

