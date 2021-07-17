Brokerages Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $84.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,418. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $27,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares in the company, valued at $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,549,266 shares of company stock valued at $56,186,384 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

