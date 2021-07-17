Brokerages Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Target Price at $14.60

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,325,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 16,592.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Cloudera by 227.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

