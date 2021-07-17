Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $168.09

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.08. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after acquiring an additional 215,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

