Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price at $8.83

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 49,051 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

