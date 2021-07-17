Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NCR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.