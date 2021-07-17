Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Price Target at $235.57

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.00.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

ResMed stock opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $254.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,525 shares of company stock worth $8,740,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

