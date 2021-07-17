Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Price Target at $69.67

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $69,772,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $53.33. 209,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,708. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.3981 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.