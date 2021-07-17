Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 327.11

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 915 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 93.06 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

