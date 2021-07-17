Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Price Target at $85.38

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

SYY traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

