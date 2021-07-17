Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $10.47

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.99. 2,537,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,134. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.