Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Solar, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

