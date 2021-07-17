Brokers Offer Predictions for L Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

NYSE:LB opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09. L Brands has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,797,000 after acquiring an additional 209,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $187,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

