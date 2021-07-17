Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 185,507 shares.The stock last traded at $72.10 and had previously closed at $76.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 49.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

