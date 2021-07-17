Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $18.43. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 57,060 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,092,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,837,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,706,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
