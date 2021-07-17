Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $18.43. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 57,060 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,092,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,837,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,706,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

