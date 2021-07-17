Brookfield Property Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,211 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,863% compared to the typical volume of 105 call options.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

