Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

