Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 127.7% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 140.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 40.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,072,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 310,825 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $53.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

