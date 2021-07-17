Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-$1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

