Bryan R. Martin Sells 2,251 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $57,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 196,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 1,443,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.