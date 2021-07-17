BSCView (BSCV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $138.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $279,053.35 and $138.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00103030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00145551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.72 or 1.00106962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.