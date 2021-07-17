Bsr Reit (HOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$1.52. The firm had revenue of C$31.06 million during the quarter.

