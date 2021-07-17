BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.65.

DS opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at $2,309,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

