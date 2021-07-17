Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Update

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 14,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

