Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Update

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 14,110,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.41.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
