Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of BURCA opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54. Burnham has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.