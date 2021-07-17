Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

