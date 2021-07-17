Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Park West Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,500 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 2.4% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $79,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

