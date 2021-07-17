CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 170.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CAI International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CAI International by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CAI International by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CAI International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAI opened at $55.65 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $962.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAI. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

